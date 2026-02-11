Aileen Tan, Chuando Tan, Wong Keen, Ben Yeo and Shaun Chen hot to trot in 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – With the Snake slithering back into the woods, Chinese New Year on Feb 17 marks the arrival of the Horse, the seventh animal of the Chinese zodiac.

According to Chinese astrology, the Horse is confident, diligent and creative, but often dislikes being reined in by others.

Celebrated local personalities like painter Wong Keen, actress Aileen Tan, photographer Chuando Tan, actor Shaun Chen and host-entrepreneur Ben Yeo saddle up to share their Horse traits and what is spurring them on in 2026.

Turning 84, artist Wong Keen continues to upset bourgeois taste

Artist Wong Keen with his painting, The Source Of Supper, at artcommune gallery on Feb 4. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUi

Wong Keen is reclined on a couch, his arms crossed lackadaisically behind his head. Next to him, flesh carcasses stream down off invisible hooks. They are bloody and tightly packed, striations telling of ribs and stretched sinews.

The 2m by 3m expressionist painting, titled The Source Of Supper, has been picked to serve as backdrop to this article for its accents of red – in time to celebrate the 83-year-old born in the Year of the Horse in 1942, seven Chinese zodiac cycles ago.

Actress Aileen Tan thankful to be offered main roles at 60

Veteran actress Aileen Tan has a slew of projects lined up, with no intention of retiring. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AILEEN TAN

Aileen Tan is looking forward to turning 60 in October.

“I will be entitled to all the ‘senior’ benefits the Government offers,” the local veteran actress tells The Straits Times with a laugh.

She recently tried to get the shingles vaccination, but was told the subsidy is applicable only after her birthday.

Celeb photographer Chuando Tan on his viral vitality and staying young

Fashion photographer Chuando Tan will turn 60 in March. PHOTO: FREY OW

For most people, turning 60 is a quiet milestone. Chuando Tan would like it that way, too, but the Singaporean celebrity fashion photographer says his friends and social media fan base prefer the opposite.

He has over 1.7 million Instagram followers and 69,000 followers on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu.

“People make a big deal about turning 60. To me, it’s just another birthday,” the 59-year-old former model says.

Mediacorp artiste Shaun Chen charges on as a first-time film producer

Malaysian actor Shaun Chen hopes the new year will bring better things. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHAUN CHEN

One of Malaysian actor Shaun Chen’s favourite Chinese idioms is “ma dao cheng gong”, which translates to “success comes as soon as the horse arrives”.

He hopes the new year will bring better things, especially after his “bad” Year of the Snake.

Chen lost his father to a hit-and-run accident in his home town of Negeri Sembilan on March 28, 2025, after he was fatally struck by a car while riding his motorcycle.

Host-actor Ben Yeo wants to find success in live-selling

Television host and actor Ben Yeo calls himself a “workhorse” who cannot slow down. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

For Singapore actor-host and food-and-beverage entrepreneur Ben Yeo, being born in the Year of the Horse is not just a fun zodiac label, but one that truly fits him.

Where that mentality is most visible is in his live-selling e-commerce plans.

The 47-year-old Mediacorp artiste, who jokingly calls himself a workhorse who cannot slow down, is tapping past experiences of hosting live cooking programmes on the broadcaster.