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SINGAPORE – The management agency representing local actress Fann Wong and her husband, actor-host Christopher Lee, has issued a public warning after a fabricated social media post impersonating the celebrity couple circulated online.

The statement, posted on Catwalk Asia’s Instagram and Facebook accounts on April 4, cautioned fans against believing or acting on the fake content, which featured what are believed to be AI-generated images of the pair.

The post, written in Chinese under the username “F.ann Wong”, claimed that the couple had queued at a Seiko boutique in shopping mall Suntec City to purchase a Seiko SSC943 watch.

It included two selfies. One was supposedly taken outside the boutique and another was taken in a car, showing Lee wearing the watch, along with a shopping link and promotional content.

The post was shared on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on April 2.

Catwalk Asia said that after checks with Fann, 55, and Lee, 54, they confirmed that the post was “entirely false and fabricated”.

The company said the images were suspected to have been altered or forged.

It advised the public not to click on any links, place orders or provide personal information, adding it has “collected evidence and will take legal action”.

It added that it is reserving its rights against those responsible for “the unlawful acts, including impersonation, image manipulation or dissemination of false information, and does not rule out filing a police report”.

Lee – who is promoting his new Taiwanese comedy film Uncle Odyssey, which opens in Singapore cinemas on April 16 – reposted the statement on his Instagram account.

He captioned it: “If you want to scam someone, at least make it more convincing.”