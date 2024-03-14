Ah Girls Go Army actress Apple Chan announces engagement one day after birthday

Apple Chan said she was moved to tears when her fiance proposed to her on a yacht. PHOTOS: XOXOAPO/INSTAGRAM
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024, 05:17 PM

SINGAPORE – Actress Apple Chan has said yes to her boyfriend’s proposal.

Chan, who turned 35 on March 12, announced the good news on social media on March 13.

“This year, another thing to be thankful for. Someone stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name,” she wrote, sharing several photos of herself with her fiance, whose identity was not disclosed.

The actress, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in Singapore, showed off her engagement ring in the first photo while embracing her fiance. The couple were seen in the second photo holding hands on a yacht, with the words “Marry me” behind them.

Chan is known for starring in Singapore director Jack Neo’s military comedy films Ah Girls Go Army (2022) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017).

She told Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News that she and her fiance have not been dating for long, but have many things in common. They had discussed marriage soon after they got together, and she was moved to tears when he proposed on the yacht.

She added that they will be holding wedding ceremonies in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2025.

“My boyfriend is a Singaporean, but my grandmother and aunt are in Hong Kong,” she said. “My grandmother is getting old and it is not convenient for her to fly to Singapore, so we will hold wedding banquets on both sides.”

Chan, who was previously with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, dated fellow TVB actor Owen Cheung for about five years before they announced their break-up on social media in April 2018.

