After two-year pandemic separation, actor Chen Hanwei reunites with mum

Chen Hanwei has reunited with his mum, who lives in Johor Baru, after almost two years of not seeing her.

The Malaysia-born Mediacorp actor, 52, posted heartfelt thanks on Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: "It's been almost two years since I have held my mother's hands. We overcame obstacle after obstacle, and had the help of many benefactors. Mum has finally arrived in Singapore."

He posted a touching series of photos of them visiting Gardens by the Bay, which was the first place he took her to as she loves flowers.

He had considered visiting her under the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement, he told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News last year, but was deterred by all the quarantines he had to serve.

While he did not mention the details of her journey to Singapore, it is possible that she entered through the Familial Ties Lane, which allows entry for family members of Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Now that mother and son have reunited, Chen has only one wish.

He wrote in his post: "As long as mum is healthy and safe, and lives a long life, everything she dreams of will come true."