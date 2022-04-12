After October cameo in Grey's Anatomy, Walsh hints at more to come

LOS ANGELES • More than 16 years after her first appearance on hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2005 to present), American actress Kate Walsh returned to the television series with a guest appearance on the show's 18th season in October last year.

And in a new post on TikTok last week, she teased a second return early next month, lip syncing "umm... yeah" in response to the question, "Will you come back to Grey's Anatomy for one more episode?"

In an interview with entertainment magazine Us Weekly published last Friday, the 54-year-old actress said being a part of the hit series has been "surreal". "It's been an honour to be a part of such a legacy. It's just so rare," she said.

Her character had first shown up at the end of the drama's maiden season in 2005, introducing herself as the wife of male lead Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) and throwing a wrench into the blossoming romance between Shepherd and the show's titular protagonist, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Walsh's neonatal surgeon character, Addison Montgomery, was soon given her own spin-off, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. Since the end of the series, Walsh has had a successful acting career, appearing in movies like the comedy Girls Trip (2017) and hit TV series such as 13 Reasons Why (2017 to 2019), Umbrella Academy (2019 to present) and Emily In Paris (2020 to present).

"It's been really fun. It's so nice to be back and to get to play some more with the cast," she said to Us Weekly, of her homecoming on Grey's Anatomy, which is available in Singapore on the Disney+ streaming service.