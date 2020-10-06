After more than 40 years, singer Dolly Parton may pose for Playboy again at 75

Dolly Parton may pose for Playboy again when she turns 75 next year.

She became the first American country singer to pose for the adult magazine when she appeared in a bunny suit on its cover in the October 1978 issue. She was 32 then.

In a radio interview with BBC Radio last Saturday (Oct 3), Parton, now 74, was asked if she was currently in talks to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday, which falls in January.

"Well, there's some truth in that," she said. "I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

In March, she had said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that she had no plans to retire.

"I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," said the singer who is famous for songs such as Jolene (1973) and 9 To 5 (1980).

Parton, who has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean, 78, since 1966, also joked that she might don the same suit which she wore in 1978.

She also posted her photo from the 1978 shoot in January this year when she began a meme challenge by posting four different photos of herself on various social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. The bunny photo was forTinder.

It is not sure in what format Parton will pose for Playboy if it does happenas the magazine had announced in March that it would go fully digital after the spring edition.