After Katseye, Hybe x Geffen unveils new global girl group Saint Satine

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SEOUL – Hybe x Geffen, a joint venture formed between South Korean music conglomerate Hybe and American record label Geffen Records, has revealed the name and final line-up of its second global girl group, Saint Satine.

The quartet were introduced during the finale of World Scout: The Final Piece, a 12-episode audition programme, that aired on Japanese streaming platform Abema on May 12.

Emily from the United States, Lexie from Sweden and Samara from Brazil – former contestants of girl group audition programme The Debut: Dream Academy (2023) – were earlier confirmed as members, with Sakura from Japan selected as the final one through World Scout: The Final Piece.

Saint Satine follow Hybe x Geffen’s first global girl group Katseye, who were formed through The Debut: Dream Academy.

In August 2025, the entity announced plans to debut a second multinational girl group and said the fourth member would be chosen through a new audition series beginning in February.

Preliminary auditions were held across Japan and there were about 14,000 applicants. Selected trainees then travelled to the US between October and December 2025 to train under Hybe’s K-pop training and development system.

Four finalists – Hiori, Ayana, Sakura and Aoi – were chosen in the sixth episode. Sakura and Ayana advanced to the final round, with Sakura ultimately winning the finale on May 12.

On the new girl group’s name, Mr Son Sung-deuk, executive creator at Hybe America and performance director of the audition project, said: “Saint represents strong charisma and a commanding musical presence, while Satine symbolises a softer, more elegant and sophisticated image.”

Saint Satine are expected to debut in the second half of 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK