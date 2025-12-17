Aespa’s Winter and BTS’ Jungkook: Why K-pop dating rumours are a major headache for agencies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fans are upset that Winter and Jungkook have not addressed the dating rumours.

SEOUL – Two of K-pop’s most recognisable stars, Aespa’s Winter and BTS’ Jungkook, have recently come under intense scrutiny, not for their music or performances, but over dating rumors and the silence that followed.

The situation highlights a familiar dilemma for K-pop agencies: When artistes’ private lives become public speculation, both confirmation and denial can carry significant risks.

In recent weeks, Jungkook and Winter were swept up in dating rumours circulating online , fuelled by unconfirmed claims that the two shared similar tattoos, in-ear headphones, nail art and clothing. Neither the artistes nor their agencies addressed the speculation.

After days of silence, both artistes resumed communication with fans without mentioning the rumours.

Winter posted a brief message on fan communication platform Bubble on Dec 13, urging fans to stay warm and be careful on icy roads.

Jungkook followed a day later with a selfie posted to social media. On Dec 15, he interacted with fans through a Weverse Live broadcast, where he spoke about wanting to return with new music, once again avoiding any reference to the speculations.

The updates from both artistes did little to minimise fans’ anger. Instead, it further fuelled frustration among fans, who interpreted the seemingly purposeful silence as avoidance rather than reassurance.

On X, reactions ranged from disappointment to outrage –not over the possibility of dating itself, but over what fans described as a lack of acknowledgment.

“It’s not that (Jungkook) shouldn’t date. I don’t mind if he does,” wrote one X user. “It’s his lack of response that makes me feel he’s becoming increasingly indifferent to how his fans feel.”

Some fans described the agencies’ silence as dismissive.

“It feels like they’re using the silent treatment, hoping that over time we’ll forget rather than directly addressing the issue,” said a 25-year-old BTS fan surnamed Chin.

“As a long-time fan, all I want to know is the truth. I want to wish for Jungkook’s happiness, but I can’t do that when I feel like my love and affection for Jungkook and BTS’ success are being ignored.”

From an agency’s perspective, responding to dating rumours presents a far more complicated challenge.

K-pop idols are not marketed solely as musicians, but also as figures built on emotional engagement, with fandoms forming what experts describe as parasocial relationships through years of perceived closeness and loyalty.

“Within this dynamic, there exists an unspoken assumption among some fans that idols are focused on their careers and their fans,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. “Officially acknowledging a romantic relationship can disrupt this perception, triggering fan disengagement.”

Beyond emotional reactions, agencies must consider practical risks, including potential commercial fallout.

“Once dating rumours are officially acknowledged, some fans may feel betrayal or anger and use the situation to justify leaving the fandom, which can ultimately lead to revenue loss,” said an industry official.

“Fans also react differently once dating is confirmed, making it difficult for agencies to control the situation.”

Faced with such constraints, many agencies opt for silence, as they deem it the least damaging option.

“Without confirmation or denial, dating rumours often remain at the level of online speculation, allowing fan emotions to cool and extreme reactions to fade over time,” the critic added.

“While not all backlash disappears, agencies can limit the issue’s lifespan by refusing to formally engage with it.”

The critic added that silence functions less as avoidance and more as “containment”, a way to prevent rumours from escalating into long-term reputational issues.

“In an industry where emotional connection plays a central role, even unconfirmed rumours can destabilise carefully managed fan-artiste relationships,” he said.

“Until those structural dynamics change, agencies are likely to continue relying on silence – not because it satisfies fans, but because it minimises damage.” THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK