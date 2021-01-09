Aespa's Black Mamba is fastest K-pop debut music video to get 100m views on YouTube

SEOUL • New girl group Aespa's Black Mamba has become the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube, according to SM Entertainment.

The band's agency said yesterday that the video, released on Nov 17, achieved the feat at 5.31am yesterday. It took 51 days.

The previous record was held by girl group Itzy, whose debut music video, Dalla Dalla, garnered 100 million views on YouTube within 57 days of its release in February 2019.

Aespa's latest achievement came after the group set a record for the highest number of views on YouTube in the 24 hours after a song's release.

Black Mamba recorded 21 million views in just one day.

Inspired by futuristic themes, the band's name means "avatar, experience and aspect".

The four members - Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - each have their own avatars that are used for online content.

SM Entertainment, which is behind popular girl groups Girls' Generation and Red Velvet, announced last October the launch of Aespa, who made their debut with the release of Black Mamba on Nov 17.

Aespa are SM's first band since it launched the boy group NCT in 2016, and its first girl group since the launch of Red Velvet in 2014.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK