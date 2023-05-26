Aespa first K-pop group to make appearance at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES – Aespa, the four-piece K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment, made their first appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

This was for the screening of the in-competition title The Pot-Au-Feu at Palais des Festivals. It was the first time a K-pop group showed up in full at the prestigious event.

Aespa attended the event as the official ambassadors of Swiss luxury jewellery house Chopard – Cannes festival’s official partner since 1998 – SM said in a statement released on Friday.

With Chopard jewellery adorning their fingers and around their faces, the singers took the spotlight in long gowns of black or white.

The outdoor venue was abuzz with excitement upon their arrival, as fans cheered and called out the members’ names.

Consisting of Karina, Winter, Ningning and Giselle, the group debuted in November 2020 with the hit single Black Mamba. They have released a series of chart-toppers, including Next Level (2021), Savage (2021) and Girls (2022).

On May 8, they dropped their latest album, My World. It racked up a record 1.69 million copies in sales in the first week, the highest number tallied by a K-pop girl group in a week. It reached a milestone of two million units by the second week.

Recently, the quartet was selected among Billboard’s “K-Pop Star to Watch” and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023.

They are set to make their Tokyo Dome debut in August with a special edition of their world tour Synk: Hyper Line.

Meanwhile, other K-pop singers who showed up at the Cannes red carpet in 2023 include Blackpink’s Jennie and Rose, Bibi and f(x) member Krystal Jung. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK