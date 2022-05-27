Aerosmith cancels two months of Las Vegas shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab

LAS VEGAS • American rock band Aerosmith cancelled the first two months of shows scheduled for their Las Vegas residency after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a relapse in his sobriety and entered treatment, the band announced on Tuesday.

Known for hits including Dream On and Walk This Way, the band plan to take the stage at the Park MGM hotel in Las Vegas starting in September, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Tyler, 74, has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, which had caused tension with his bandmates.

In 2009, he told People magazine he was receiving treatment for pain management and an addiction to prescription painkillers resulting from 10 years of performance injuries.

The band's statement on Tuesday said the singer had "worked on his sobriety for many years", but recently relapsed following foot surgery "and the necessity of pain management".

Tyler "voluntarily entered a treatment programme to concentrate on his health and recovery", the statement added.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you," the band said. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

REUTERS