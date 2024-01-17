Adventure Of A Lifetime: Rriley thought offer of Coldplay opening act gig was a scam

SINGAPORE – When Singaporean pop singer Rriley received the invite to play an opening set for Coldplay’s upcoming concerts at the National Stadium, she thought it was a prank.

“I had to re-read it a few times and check who it was from to make sure it wasn’t a scam or a joke,” the 33-year-old tells The Straits Times about the Instagram direct message sent by concert promoter Live Nation in July 2023.

It was an offer that the Coldplay fan, who grew up with the British pop-rock band’s music, could not refuse.

“I had Adventure Of A Lifetime as my alarm clock ringtone for the longest time,” she says, referring to the 2015 Coldplay song.

Rriley, whose real name is Sandra Riley Tang, will perform on three nights of the concert – Jan 27, 30 and 31.

Fellow home-grown singer Jasmine Sokko will take the stage on Jan 23, 24 and 26. Indonesian artiste Jinan Laetitia will open for the band on all six nights.

Rriley congratulated Sokko in an Instagram post in December 2023, but added that she was sad they would not be sharing the stage.

She also raved that she “might as well retire after this because there’s nothing that’s ever gonna beat this”.

While the prospect of performing to a full stadium with a capacity of 55,000 is daunting, it will not be the first time that Rriley, who made her name as a member of home-grown pop band The Sam Willows, is performing at the stadium.