Adventure Cove Waterpark to hold pool party before Taylor Swift’s concert on March 3

SINGAPORE – Fans of American singer Taylor Swift can enjoy a splashing good time in Sentosa before heading to her concert on March 3.

Swift, 34, will begin the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour on March 2 at the National Stadium.

The Pre-Eras Tour Pool Party, presented by Malaysia fan group TSwiftMY, will be held at Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa on March 3. Swifties, as Swift’s fans are called, can sing along to hits from their idol with fans from other regions.

A trivia competition and Swift-inspired photo booth will be held at The Bay Restaurant between noon and 1pm, followed by a pool party at Bluwater Bay between 1 and 4pm.

The first 300 attendees to book online (str.sg/pgLV) will receive a limited-edition Swift tote bag. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $32 for children aged 12 and under.

For participants who have tickets to The Eras Tour on the same day, a free shuttle bus service from Adventure Cove Waterpark to the National Stadium is available after the event.

Meanwhile, 10 pairs of The Eras Tour passes are up for grabs, as hospitality company Hilton announced a multi-year partnership with the Singapore Sports Hub on Feb 27.

The collaboration establishes Hilton as the official hotel partner for the Singapore Sports Hub, offering unique experiences to members of its Hilton Honors hotel loyalty programme.

To launch the agreement, Hilton will offer Hilton Honors members the chance to redeem exclusive Hilton Suite passes to The Eras Tour.

Amid Swiftmania in Singapore, other organisations are also staging events to mark the superstar’s six concerts in Singapore.

Changi Airport Group has invited Swifties to a sing-along at Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport on March 1, while Marina Bay Sands is celebrating the entertainment event of the year with curated activities from Feb 28 to March 13.

Ride-hailing firm Grab will run free shuttle buses from pickup point A along Stadium Drive, located at the north side of the National Stadium, after all six concerts. The buses will journey through two routes ending at Jurong East and Toa Payoh MRT stations.