Ador files $38m damages suit against NewJeans’ former member Danielle and two others

Ador announced on Dec 29 the termination of its exclusive contract with NewJeans member Danielle.

SEOUL – NewJeans’ label Ador has filed a damages suit worth over 43 billion won (S$38 million) against the K-pop girl group’s former group member Danielle, her family member and the agency’s former chief executive Min Hee-jin, according to South Korean reports citing legal sources on Dec 30.

According to the reports, a civil lawsuit was filed by Ador at the Seoul Central District Court the day before, listing the three individuals as defendants. The total amount claimed reportedly reaches up to 43.09 billion won.

The case was reportedly sent to a court division that oversees the ongoing legal dispute between Ador’s parent company Hybe and Ms Min.

Hybe filed a suit in July 2024 to confirm the termination of their shareholder agreement, followed by Ms Min filing a separate lawsuit claiming payment from the company related to the exercise of a put option based on their shareholder agreement.

The report that Ador had filed a damages lawsuit came a day after the agency terminated Danielle’s exclusive contract, citing multiple breaches, including unauthorised activities and reputational harm.

Ador has also said it intends to hold those responsible for delays in NewJeans’ group activities legally accountable.

NewJeans – comprising Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein – made its debut in July 2022. The five members of the girl group had previously called for Ms Min’s reinstatement following her dismissal from Ador amid her conflict with Hybe in November 2024. That month, the members claimed their contracts with Ador were nullified due to violations by Ador and Hybe.

Ador responded by filing a lawsuit to confirm that the contracts of the five artistes remained valid and sought a court injunction to prevent the members from engaging in independent activities until the case was resolved. The court granted the injunction and later sided with Ador in the first trial, ruling that the contracts were still binding.

In addition to Danielle’s contract termination, Ador announced on Dec 29 that Hanni will join NewJeans along with Haerin and Hyein. Minji is still in talks with the agency. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK