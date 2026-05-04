‘My adoptive parents are the most important people’: Chen Hanwei recounts his adoption story during live stream

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SINGAPORE - Actor Chen Hanwei opened up about being adopted during his live stream on May 2.

The 56-year-old has been hosting daily live streams on the 69 Home Live Mall platform on Facebook since May 1, where he introduces several products like health supplements.

Chen was talking about being filial to one’s parents on May 2 when he mentioned that it was in 2009, when he was 40 years old, that his mother confessed to him that he was adopted.

She died at the age of 90 in July 2024. His father, who is believed to be in his 90s, has mobility, visual and hearing issues.

The Malaysia-born star recalled that he was in his 20s when an unidentified woman called him in Johor Bahru and asked him if he was Chen Hanwei. At the time, he was starring in the local period drama The Village Hero in 1990.

“She said only one sentence: ‘You need to check, you need to check, you’re not your parents’ biological child, you need to check’, before hanging up.”

Chen said he found it puzzling and silly at the time.

Chen Hanwei (left) with his father. PHOTO: CHENHANWEI1969/INSTAGRAM

“Later on, I asked my father where I was born, and he told me it was in the hospital,” he recalled. “I asked my mother where I was born when she returned home at night, and she said it was at home.”

He admitted he was mentally prepared from that day that the woman might be telling the truth, but he did not probe further.

“I didn’t want to ask my parents as it wasn’t important to me,” he said. “Maybe it was because the rumours (about my knowledge of the adoption) had reached my parents that one day, my mother was crying and telling me...”

Chen paused at this point during the live stream and held back his tears.

“She said to me, ‘I have something to tell you: You’re not my biological child’,” he said. “I said I was aware and asked her why she (finally) told me. She said she was worried I would leave her if she did so.”

Chen paused again, wiped his tears and drank a cup of water.

“I then hugged her and said why would I leave you,” he said. “Our relationship became even better from that day.”

The award-winning veteran entertainer said his mother was worried that he would look for his biological parents after she told him the truth.

“I told her not to worry as I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “Even if my biological parents appear in front of me one day, I would respect them and greet them politely, but I would tell myself clearly: My adoptive parents are the most important people.”

Chen also urged his live stream viewers to cherish their parents if they are still alive.

“Give them a hug every day and say ‘I love you’. Is it hard to say that? No, it’s not.”

He added: “You may think it’s difficult, but they will be very happy.”