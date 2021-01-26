'Administrative guidance' for K-drama Mr Queen

SEOUL • South Korean period comedy drama Mr Queen (2020 to present) will receive "administrative guidance" for controversial scenes in the drama, the subcommittee of Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) announced last week.

Mr Queen, based on the Chinese Web drama Go Princess Go (2015), revolves around a present-day playboy who enters the body of Queen Cheorin of Joseon.

The television series, starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun, has been enjoying steady popularity since the airing of the first episode.

It reached a 13.6 per cent viewership rating for the most recent episode on Sunday, according to market researcher Nielsen Korea.

But the KCSC has received more than 4,000 complaints from viewers who were displeased with the drama's misrepresentation of history.

The scenes in question include one from last month in which the Veritable Records of the Joseon dynasty were called nothing but a tabloid and drinking games were played to music during a royal ancestral ritual at the Jongmyo shrine.

"Even when characteristics attributed to drama are taken into consideration, the drama disparages the historical value of national treasures and intangible cultural properties such as the Veritable Records of the Joseon dynasty, the royal ancestral ritual in the Jongmyo shrine and its music, among others," said KCSC last Wednesday.

"The drama also depicted actual historical people in a comical way and distorted facts, making viewers uncomfortable."

However, the subcommittee, consisting of five members of KCSC, decided to issue an administrative guidance for the drama after taking into account that the programme producers fixed the problems in the later episodes.

An administrative guidance is given for minor violations of broadcasting regulations and has no legal implications for the broadcasters.

More serious matters face legal restriction, fines and deduction in broadcasting evaluations that can make renewal of broadcasting rights difficult.

The producers of the drama edited the controversial phrase on the Veritable Records of the Joseon dynasty for the re-broadcasts last month and released an official apology to viewers.

In addition, the drama producers changed the surnames of actual historical characters in the drama to fake names after descendants of a certain character, who was comically depicted, lodged a complaint.

"Contrary to our intention to bring healthy laughter, we have troubled the viewers and, for that, we apologise. We will pay closer attention to producing and try our best to make better drama," said the producers on Dec 15.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK