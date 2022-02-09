Adele sparks engagement rumours with huge diamond ring at Brit Awards

LONDON - At the Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb 8), Adele brought the bling and took home the gold.

Not only was the British singer the biggest winner of the night with three major prizes, she also fuelled rumours of an engagement with her huge diamond ring.

The pear-shaped rock on the ring finger of her left hand matched her drop diamond earrings, all of which were from jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.

Adele, 33, has been dating Rich Paul, 40, an American sports agent, since last year and the couple went Instagram official in September.

As dazzling as her diamonds was her clean sweep of the coveted prizes at the biggest awards for British pop music - Album of the Year for 30, Song of the Year for her hit single Easy On Me and Artist of the Year.

This was also the first year the award ceremony did away with gender-specific categories and she addressed it as she accepted her award for Artist of the Year.

"I understand why they changed the name of this award, but I really love being a woman, being a female artist, I do," she said to applause at the packed O2 arena in London.