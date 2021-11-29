Adele scores rare double on British music charts

LONDON • Music star Adele (right) soared straight to the top of the British charts last Friday with her new album 30, making a triumphant and record-breaking return.

One of the world's best-selling singer-songwriters, the Grammy Award winner released her fourth studio album on Nov 19, with critics and fans praising her honesty on the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her son Angelo, nine.

First-week sales for 30 totalled 261,000, giving it the biggest opening week of the year so far, the Official Charts Company said.

The figure is the biggest for an album since English singer Ed Sheeran's Divide in 2017 and the biggest for a female solo album since Adele's last record, 25, in 2015.

"It becomes Adele's fourth British Number 1 album. She has now reached No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart with all of her studio albums, a record for a female act," the Official Charts Company said in a statement.

"All of Adele's previous albums are also present in the chart this week; 25 (No. 15), 21 (No. 18) and 19 (No. 31)."

30 was also the most-streamed album this past week, recording 55.7 million plays across its 12 songs, the Official Charts Company said.

Adele, 33, also landed the rare Official Chart Double by topping the British singles charts for a sixth week with Easy On Me, the first track to be released from 30.

The song has overtaken her 2011 mega hit, Someone Like You, to become her longest-running No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Oh My God and I Drink Wine, two other singles from 30, also made it into the top five.

Known for her ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele is expected to top charts elsewhere.

Last week, Billboard said 30 was the fastest-selling album in the United States after just three days, citing initial data.

Like her previous albums, 30 is named after a milestone age in Adele's life.

The singer announced her split from her husband, charity executive Simon Konecki, in 2019.

REUTERS