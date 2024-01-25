Additional tickets to Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts have sold out

SINGAPORE – Additional tickets released for American pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts at the National Stadium have sold out.

The tickets were released online on Ticketmaster on Jan 25 at 10am. By about 3pm, fans still trying to buy them were denied, as none of the ticket categories were available by then.

These tickets – priced from $88 to $1,228 – were additional ones for the singer’s The Eras Tour concerts, which will take place over six nights between March 2 and 9.

Fans who were given an access code when tickets first went on sale in July 2023 received an e-mail from Ticketmaster on Jan 19 stating that they had the opportunity to buy the additional tickets.

Fans who tried to buy tickets from the link in the e-mail reported receiving queue numbers that exceeded one million, although some whose queue numbers were in the low six digits managed to score tickets. Each buyer with the access code could purchase up to four tickets.

Singapore is the only South-east Asian stop in Swift’s global tour. The National Stadium has a capacity of up to 55,000.

Tickets to fellow American pop star Bruno Mars’ additional concert on April 3 also went on sale on Jan 25, at 12pm.

Concert organiser Live Nation Singapore added a third show for the singer after his April 5 and 6 shows sold out quickly on Jan 20. Tickets are priced from $108 to $598.

At 5.30pm on Jan 25, single seat tickets and standing pen tickets were still available.

Mars’ tour includes other Asian stops such as Macau and Tokyo in January and Bangkok in March.