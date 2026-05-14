Additional tickets available for Laufey’s sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium show on May 19

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Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey's surging popularity in recent years is reflected in how her Singapore shows have steadily grown in scale.

Laufey: A Matter Of Time Tour in Singapore

The initial batch of tickets for Laufey’s May 19 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out quickly after they went on sale in March.

But fans can still grab recently released tickets (priced at $248) for seats located at the side of the stage, although these come with a restricted view.

The Icelandic-Chinese jazz-pop phenomenon's surging popularity in recent years is reflected in how her Singapore shows have steadily grown in scale, making this upcoming concert her biggest one here to date. She previously performed at Pasir Panjang Power Station in 2023 and Singapore Expo in 2024.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter cultivated a global fan base through her signature retro sound that marries jazz and classical music with pop hooks. Fans can expect to hear TikTok-buoyed hits such as Valentine (2022) and From The Start (2023), alongside newer tracks like Silver Lining (2025) and Snow White (2025).

Laufey is also a critics’ darling who has won two Grammy Awards – Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her sophomore record Bewitched (2023), and the same prize for her latest album A Matter Of Time (2025).

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: May 19, 8pm

Admission: $248 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Daniel Caesar: Son Of Spergy Tour

Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar will play his biggest Singapore shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. PHOTO: DANIEL CAESAR/FACEBOOK

Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar will be back for his biggest shows in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Because of the high demand for the initial concert on May 16 after it was announced in early April, a second night on May 17 was added.

He last performed here at The Star Theatre in 2023 as part of his Superpowers World Tour. His first concerts in Singapore were a three-night run at the now-defunct The Pavilion at Far East Square in 2018, part of his Freudian Tour.

The Asian leg of his current Son Of Spergy Tour also includes Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok.

Caesar is popular for the emotional, gospel-laced vocals and stripped-back instrumentation in hit songs like Get You (2016), Japanese Denim (2016) and Cyanide (2019).

He also sang on Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s 2021 hit Peaches with American singer Giveon, a No. 1 hit on US Billboard’s singles charts.

The 30-year-old is also famed for Best Part, the soulful ballad with American singer H.E.R. which won Best R&B Performance at the 2019 Grammys.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: May 16 and 17, 8pm

Admission: From $158 via Ticketmaster

Can I Make You A Suit, Mate?

Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani’s Can I Make You A Suit, Mate? enjoyed multiple sold-out shows at its premiere in 2022 and its restaging in 2024. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani is bringing back his acclaimed solo show, Can I Make You A Suit, Mate?, for a third staging. The production enjoyed multiple sold-out sho ws at its premiere in 2022 and its restaging in 2024.

Audiences can expect a semi-improvised comedic monologue filled with humour, heart and a touch of nostalgia.

The tailor-made Singaporean story is a heartfelt tribute inspired by his father Jimmy’s journey as a local tailor and business owner for over four decades. Expect to be regaled with hilarious and sentimental stories of dealing with expatriate clients and surviving global crises like the Gulf War, the Asian Financial Crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Budhrani is best known to local audiences as the first stand-up comedian to host the National Day Parade in 2022 and the President’s Star Charity in 2023. Fans will also recognise him as the voice of roti prata seller Sammy on the award-winning local Netflix animated series Downstairs (2019 to 2023).

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, 04-08 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: May 20 to 23, 8pm; May 23 and 24, 3pm

Admission: From $48 via Ticketmaster