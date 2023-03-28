Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston’s long friendship made Murder Mystery 2 shoot ‘more enjoyable’

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been friends for decades – and it shows.

In a Zoom chat with The Straits Times for Murder Mystery 2 – a sequel to their 2019 comedy whodunnit Murder Mystery – the pair tease and make each other laugh as only old friends do.

Aniston, 54, and Sandler, 56, first met at a restaurant in Los Angeles when he was 22, and she was 20 and dating a friend of his.

And as their comedy careers soared – Aniston’s with the hit series Friends (1994 to 2004) and films such as We’re The Millers (2013), Sandler’s with a stint in the 1990s on sketch show Saturday Night Live and movies such as The Wedding Singer (1998) – they continued to maintain a close friendship that Aniston has described as being “like family”.

This is the third movie they have made together, the first being the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It.

And they had such a blast on the first Murder Mystery – playing a couple who go on holiday to rekindle their marriage but end up being framed for a murder – that they decided to return for the sequel, which premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Asked if there is anything that still surprises them about each other after so many years, Aniston shakes her head.

But Sandler offers: “She stays in shape still, I’ll tell you that much. Not afraid to work out.”

“And I am afraid,” he says with a laugh.

“You’re still wonderfully… not as physical as you want to be,” Aniston says tactfully, muffling a giggle.

Sandler also adds that his co-star has “always been deep”.

“She loves good movies and loves talking about them.”

Aniston confirms this. “I like going deep. I like to talk about stuff. I try to make Adam cry as much as I can.”