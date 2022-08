SINGAPORE - When actresses Pan Lingling and Xiang Yun first teamed up with local chef Cao Yong for their food and beverage brand Ju Xing Ji in early 2021, their first festive product - healthy yusheng - was a hit during Chinese New Year.

It comprised Japanese abalone, ice plants, purple cabbage, fried taro and a variety of other vegetables and was priced at $138. They sold 1,000 sets and repeated the feat this year.