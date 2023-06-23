Actresses Kim Ye-rim and Lee Eun-saem: Onscreen enemies, offscreen besties

SINGAPORE - They may face off as rival schoolgirls engaged in a fierce power struggle in the suspenseful K-drama Cheongdam International High School.

But offscreen, South Korean actresses Kim Ye-rim, 24, better known as Yeri from K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and Lee Eun-saem, 23, who played a foul-mouthed delinquent battling a zombie outbreak in her school in the hit Netflix K-drama All Of Us Are Dead (2022), are best friends.

In Cheongdam International High School, rich and powerful queen bee Baek Jen-na (Kim) targets and bullies transfer student Kim Hye-in (Lee), who comes from an underprivileged background and aims to climb the social ladder. The pair end up as enemies in the titular elite school, complete with physical altercations and verbal assaults.

The series is showing on Wednesdays at 8pm on tvN Asia (Singtel TV Ch 518/StarHub TV Ch 824), with the final two episodes airing on June 28.

Despite the seething hatred between Jen-na and Hye-in, the co-stars - who are in Singapore to promote the show - ended up bonding during filming.

At a press conference held at InterContinental Singapore on Friday to promote the show, Kim expressed gratitude for their close friendship.

“Since we’re of the same age, we got close quickly and we relied on each other a lot while shooting the drama. We’ve actually met up a couple of times off set as well. Recently, we went to eat and take (photos at the) black and white photo booth in Korea. I always have a fun time whenever I hang out with her.”

Lee said she had trouble holding in her laughter with Kim on set, especially when she saw such a stark contrast between Kim and Jen-na’s personalities.

While Kim describes Jen-na as “princess-y”, Lee calls Kim in a separate interview with The Straits Times “small, cute and excitable”.