Actresses Jayley Woo and Sheila Sim cradle their newborn daughters in a photo

SINGAPORE – New mum Jayley Woo, who gave birth to her daughter Jan on Jan 20, has shared a photo taken with fellow actress Sheila Sim, who welcomed her daughter Skyla on Feb 7.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Woo, 31, wrote in Chinese: “It is both a rare coincidence and fate that we are in confinement together.”

She was referring to the traditional one-month period of postnatal confinement, which she had just completed.

Woo registered her marriage on Dec 27, 2022, with a Mr Tan, who works behind the scenes in show business.

Sim, 38, who also has a two-year-old daughter Layla with her husband Deon Woo, who is not from the entertainment industry, commented on the post: “It is really fate.”