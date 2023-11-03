Actresses Annette Bening, 65, and Jodie Foster, 60, whipped into shape for sports drama Nyad

LOS ANGELES – The biographical sports drama Nyad assembles a dream team of Oscar winners to tell the true story of American long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who in 2013 completed a 180km, 53-hour swim from Cuba to Florida – at age 64 and without a protective shark cage.

Playing her is four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, 65, while two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, 60, portrays Bonnie Stoll, the friend and coach who was essential to her success.

Casting two actresses in their 60s for the film was non-negotiable, say husband-and-wife American directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

The pair, who won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for their rock-climbing saga Free Solo (2018), were at a film festival in Santa Barbara, California, in early October to discuss Nyad, which is their first work of fiction.

It premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Vasarhelyi, 44, says: “It was really important to us to cast age appropriately, and it was a wonderful opportunity to create two very rich roles for female actors of a certain age that you normally don’t get to see.”

Bening, who was Oscar-nominated for dramas such as American Beauty (1999) and The Kids Are All Right (2010), was their first choice for the lead.

“It had to be Annette – it was an instinct, a feeling (we had). She’s such a great actor,” says Vasarhelyi.

The American actress also committed to rigorous physical training for a year before filming began, and fellow American Foster – who won Oscars for the crime dramas The Accused (1988) and The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) – whipped herself into impressive shape too.