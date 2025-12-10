Actress Zoe Tay, who is holidaying in Hokkaido, says she’s fine after Japan earthquake

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Local actress Zoe Tay felt her bed shaking after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of northern Japan on the night of Dec 8.

The 57-year-old is on vacation in Hokkaido and took to social media on Dec 9 to assure her fans that she is fine.

“We felt aftershocks in our area last night after the Hokkaido earthquake - they lasted about five minutes before stopping,” she wrote in Chinese. “We are safe. Thank you for your concern.”

Tay elaborated on her experience in a video on Instagram Stories.

“The whole bed was shaking at midnight, with things swaying back and forth,” she said. “We were jolted awake and then decided to see what happened next.”

Zoe Tay elaborated on her experience in a video on Instagram Stories. PHOTO: ZOETAY10/INSTAGRAM

She added: “I woke up this morning to everyone’s messages about some areas in Hokkaido affected by the earthquake. But we are safe here.”

It was then business as usual for the “Ah Jie” (Big Sister) of Singapore television, who continued with her snow holiday and posted several photos and videos of herself at a ski resort in Niseko, Hokkaido.

“I felt like I was slipping instead of skiing at the ski resort this time,” she wrote. “It was so disheartening.”