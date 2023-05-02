Actress Zoe Tay’s pet dog Pepper dies

SINGAPORE – Local actress Zoe Tay said on social media that her pet dog Pepper has died.

“A companion is gone… but the memory lives on,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Thanks for the wonderful memories my love, u will be missed. 14.1.2016 - 2.5.2023. R.I.P.”

The 55-year-old actress shared several photos, including of Pepper, its identity card and photos of herself with Pepper, whom she adopted in 2019.

The actress had previously told local Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that she first met Pepper, a Scottish terrier, at an animal shelter during a charity event. The owner asked if she wanted to adopt it, but she declined as her husband Philip Chionh did not agree to it.

It was fellow actor Desmond Tan who encouraged her to adopt the dog and she took Pepper home eventually in May 2019.

She adopted another dog, Snowball, a West Highland white terrier, in August 2020.

Tay said in March 2022 that another of her dogs, Tong Tong, a miniature schnauzer, had died.

She did not disclose on social media the cause of Tong Tong’s death, but said her mind went blank as it came too suddenly and before she could bid farewell to it.