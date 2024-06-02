Actress Zoe Tay reunites with ‘son’ Edwin Goh in Sydney

Zoe Tay has been spending quality time Down Under with her good friends and fellow actresses Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan.

The veteran actresses also met former actor Edwin Goh, whom Tay, 54, said “is still very charming” in an Instagram Stories post on June 1.

Tay also posted another photo she took with Goh, thanking her “son” for treating them to “delicious baked ice cream pastry”. Goh, 29, played Tay’s son in the 2018 drama series A Million Dollar Dream.

Goh left Singapore and settled in Sydney with his girlfriend-actress Rachel Wan in July 2023 to seek new experiences and a slower pace of life.

Tay has been updating her Instagram with snapshots of her driving holiday in Australia, which started in Melbourne.

Pan, 53, posted on Instagram on June 1 that it was the first overseas trip for Tay, Tan and herself as a trio, along with their husbands. It was also the first time the group travelled in caravans.

The actresses’ photographs showed them enjoying local produce at farmers’ markets, cooking steak for dinner and having oysters for breakfast, while taking in the sights of Australia.