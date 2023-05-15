Actress Zoe Tay celebrates Mother’s Day at Blackpink concert

SINGAPORE – Never mind breakfast in bed or lunch at a fancy restaurant. Local actress Zoe Tay celebrated her Mother’s Day in style at the hottest ticket in town: the Blackpink gig.

On Sunday, 55-year-old Tay joined tens of thousands of fans at the National Stadium for the second concert held by the South Korean girl group in Singapore.

Tay shared a carousel of photographs on Instagram late on Sunday night and wrote: “My Mother’s Day... Great concert.”

One of the snaps shows her holding a bouquet of flowers while hugging two unidentified young boys, presumably two of her three sons with husband Philip Chionh.

Tay also took some photos with fellow local actors, including Zhai Siming and Jeremy Chan.

Zhai, 26, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Ah Jie (big sister) for the super last minute invite to (the Blackpink) concert.”

Also seen in the celebrity group shots was actress Tay Ying, who had also attended the first Blackpink concert on Saturday. “Say what? Day two? How (do) you like that,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram.