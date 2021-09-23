Actress Zoe Tay celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with 'soul mate' on Instagram

SINGAPORE - Veteran actress Zoe Tay celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday (Sept 22) with a rare personal post dedicated to her husband, Philip Chionh.

"Counting on you for the rest of my life," she wrote in the caption accompanying a back view photo of them embracing.

"Twenty years of marriage. Thank you for your tolerance and support. Together, we make life more exciting," she added, calling him her "soul mate".

The couple, who are both 53, and their three sons, aged 16, 14 and 11, keep a low profile and Tay usually keeps her family members' faces concealed on social media.

Her celebrity pals such as Pan Lingling, Rebecca Lim, Chen Xiuhuan and Chantalle Ng congratulated her on the milestone anniversary in the comments.

In a cryptic post in April, Tay had hinted that her husband had moved on to a new job and was no longer a pilot with the air force.

She wrote: "You've been travelling all over the place for so many years. And in these two years, you've been conserving your energy. Master Chionh, I'm cheering you on as you start afresh again."