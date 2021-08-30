Actress Yvonne Lim meets celebrity friends after returning to Singapore from Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Local actress Yvonne Lim is making the most out of her first trip back to Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim, who has been based in Taiwan since marrying Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien in 2014, watched the National Day Parade on Aug 21 and met several celebrity friends here.

Last Thursday (Aug 26), Lim, 44, posted on social media photos of her and her family visiting the new home of radio DJ-TV host Dennis Chew.

Chew, 48, bought the 36-year-old executive maisonette flat in the northern part of Singapore last June for $550,000 and has been living there since February.

Lim posted photos of her with Tien, son Alex Junior, daughter Alexa, Chew and actress Hong Huifang.

She wrote in English: "Does the first photo kinda look like an ad of a family, happily moving into their new apartment? Well I certainly do hope we had an apartment as beautiful as Dennis'!"

Lim, who won her eighth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards in April, also met up with other celebrities.

These include singer Hong Junyang, who turned 40 on Aug 17.

Lim posted photos that she and her husband took with two other couples - Hong and his wife Candyce Toh as well as Hong Huifang and actor Zheng Geping.

She wished Hong Junyang a happy birthday and congratulated him on the release of his new song Eternal Night.

Lim told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that she took the opportunity to return home after rules were relaxed for travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan. From Aug 7, these travellers no longer have to serve stay-home notices if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.