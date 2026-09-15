Romantics Anonymous actress Yuri Nakamura dies at 44 after battling cancer

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South Korean actress Yuri Nakamura, who acted in Netflix drama Romantics Anonymous (2025), died after battling rectal cancer. She was 44.

Nakamura’s agency, Alpha Agency, said in a press statement on Sept 14 that the Japan-born actress died on Sept 1.

Alpha Agency disclosed that Nakamura had previously battled cancer 13 years ago, but the actress and the agency president decided at that time to keep the diagnosis private. Her cancer subsequently went into remission, and she continued working without missing a scheduled medical screening.

The agency said her cancer was detected again in January 2025, and although surgery was successful, metastasis was discovered after the operation. The actress chose to focus on treatments that would allow her to manage the disease as achieving a complete remission was difficult at that stage.

Nakamura developed an intestinal obstruction in August 2026 , leading her to withdraw from an upcoming NHK drama scheduled to air in January 2027.

Her agency said she spent her final moments with her family. H er funeral has been held, and it was attended by her close family members as well as colleagues from the agency.

Born in Japan’s Osaka prefecture, Nakamura’s father was a third-generation Zainichi Korean - ethnic Koreans in Japan - and her mother was born in South Korea.

Nakamura took part in Japanese talent search variety show Asayan in 1996 and made her debut as a singer in 1998 as part of the pop duo Yurimari with Mari Izawa, now 44.

The group disbanded in 1999 and Nakamura was on hiatus for about three years before embarking on her acting career in 2003, appearing in several movies and TV serials.

In 2007, she won Newcomer Award at the Osaka Cinema Festival for her starring role in the movie Pacchigi! Love & Peace, a sequel to Pacchigi! (2005) and a family drama about a Zainichi Korean family who relocated to Tokyo in 1974 .

Nakamura had also acted in movies such as Love Letter From Heaven (2007), Like Father, Like Son (2013) and The 8-Year Engagement (2017).

She recently starred in the rom-com Romantics Anonymous, which also featured Japanese actor Shun Oguri, South Korean actress Han Hyo-joo and Japanese singer-actor Jin Akanishi.