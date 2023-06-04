Actress Ya Hui’s TikTok hacked, with culprits attempting to defraud fans

SINGAPORE – Local actress Ya Hui says her TikTok account was hacked recently, leading to more than 100 videos on her account being deleted.

Moreover, the hackers impersonated her and attempted to solicit money from her fans.

The 35-year-old actress told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao: “I have recently terminated my contract with Mediacorp. If scammers pretend to be me and say ‘I need money’ to netizens, people might misunderstand and feel sorry for me. They may think I really have no money and transfer money to the scammers.”

Ya Hui, who recently appeared in local movie Seven Days, also lamented the loss of the TikTok videos. Only four were left on her account. “Even making that kind of nonsensical video takes a lot of time. Now I really want to cry,” she said.

The recent hack is not her only experience with online tricksters. Ya Hui also admitted to falling for a phishing scam recently, clicking on a link from a message purporting to be from “SingPost”.

The text message arrived after she made a purchase on online shopping platform Shopee. The message, which claimed that a package delivery attempt had failed, asked her to click on a link to rearrange delivery. Believing the website and text to be real, Ya Hui proceeded to submit her personal information, including her bank card details.

“Then I suddenly realised, why did Shopee send a message through ‘SingPost’? I quickly cancelled my bank card within five minutes,” she told Lianhe Zaobao.

She did not suffer any financial losses from the incident, but cautioned others to be more vigilant.