Actress Vivian Lai slams hospital for alleged poor service, gets chided by netizens

SINGAPORE – Taiwan-born local actress and TV host Vivian Lai has slammed a local hospital for its poor service, but her social media post drew mostly negative reactions from netizens.

Last Friday, she wrote several posts on Instagram Stories claiming there was a lack of “basic respect” for patients. She criticised one of the doctors and urged netizens not to receive treatment at the hospital.

“I got angrier the more I thought about it,” the 46-year-old wrote in Chinese. “This is like a factory. We are humans. Not machines.”

She did not disclose the full name of the hospital, revealing only two letters, but it was obvious to netizens which one she was referring to.

She also expressed disappointment with the hospital’s high fees and rude service from its staff.

However, netizens accused her of trying to seek attention while others said she should set a better example as an artiste, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported last Saturday. Lai declined to comment for the article.

There were others who sided with her though, saying an artiste should be able to vent his or her frustrations.

But while she has not publicly reacted to the comments, she thanked a netizen who shared on Sunday a similar negative experience at the same hospital.