Actress Vivian Hsu says marriage needs some role-play

SINGAPORE - The main cast and director of new Taiwanese drama Who's By Your Side says the series - a portrait of two marriages with horror and mystery elements - made them reflect deeper about their own performance as spouses. The 10-part series premiered on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601, Singtel TV Channel 420) and HBO Go on Sunday (Oct 3).

Leads Vivian Hsu and Kaiser Chuang, as well as the series' creator - actor-director Peter Ho - are all happily married. Hsu, who is both the leading lady and producer on the series, says it is important to "role-play" in a marriage.

"I try to be a different type of partner to him according to the situation. Sometimes I'll be like his bro, having a beer with him; sometimes I'll be his mum, taking care of him; other times, I might treat him like a gal pal. It helps to switch the roles you play in a marriage so you're not just husband and wife," the 46 year-old says in a group interview with regional media.

She married her Singapore-based, Indonesia-born businessman husband Sean Lee in 2014.

The role also reminded Hsu of her mother, whose journey was similar to her character. Both had to shoulder the burden of working double jobs to support their family because of their husband's failed business venture and gambling problems.

She says: "My parents divorced when I was in my third year of elementary school. My dad also gambled a lot because his business failed and my mum had to work two jobs. My mum had to accommodate him, she treated him like a child and rarely complained. She knew he was a good person, but he used the wrong means to find his way in life."

Hsu's father died in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chuang, who married in 2016, says: "I try to treat my wife like a 'girlfriend' instead so that we keep things fresh, as if we're lovers instead of just family. That helps in not taking her for granted."

The 40-year-old plays Hsu's husband in the series, which also stars Ning Chang and Ivan Chen.

Who's By Your Side was written, produced and directed by Ho, who is known for acting in romantic series like Summer Desire (2010).

The 46-year-old, who married his long-term girlfriend in 2016, says: "I didn't incorporate much of my own marriage into the series, thankfully, because the show is brutal.

"But my wife is a very straightforward person who needs to communicate everything, whereas I'm more introverted. I bottle my feelings. This reflects the problems between Zhisheng (Chuang) and Yongjie (Hsu)."

This is not Ho's first brush with directing. He bagged the Best Director award for his directorial debut - the teen drama Age Of Rebellion (2018) - at the Golden Bell Awards.



Vivian Hsu (left) and Kaiser Chuang (right) on the set of Who's By Your Side. PHOTO: HBO GO



He deliberately chose another genre for his sophomore effort: "I don't want to repeat the same themes. I don't want to become formulaic and keep manufacturing the same works."

Ho, who studied art in university and has been learning photography, cinematography, lighting and screenwriting since 15 years ago to prepare for directing, says he "very, very much" prefers being behind the camera than in front of it.

"I've been in 60 or so dramas and films, so unless it's a really special character, I find acting a bit mundane. I much prefer creating - it's really what I'm most happy doing."

He famously sold three of his cars to scrounge up money to produce his own series.

Chuang says it was particularly rewarding to work with Ho because he brings an actor's sensitivity to his directing. He reveals that the cast call him One-take Ho on set because of his penchant for long takes with no interruptions during major scenes.

He recalls an emotionally charged scene of him and Hsu having an explosive confrontation.

"Peter told us, 'Just pretend like there's no director here, act like you're in a stage play. I know how exhausting it is to repeat such scenes to adjust camera angles and so on. It can numb your performance.'"



(From left) Kaiser Chuang, Chiao Yuan-yuan (who plays their daughter) and Vivian Hsu in Who's By Your Side. PHOTO: HBO GO



Hsu, who has been Ho's close personal friend for more than 20 years, but is only working with him for the first time in this series, adds: "He thinks the emotions are most intense during that first take, which is why he tries to be done with just one take."

She says she gave Ho a "friends' discount" to star in his show, though both leads declined to reveal their salaries.

She jokes: "There's no way we won't take a salary. I have mouths to feed at home."

The multi-hyphenate - she sings, acts and produces films and television shows - commutes between Singapore and Taiwan. Her husband and their son Dalton reside in Singapore but work and her mother- often see her travelling to Taiwan.

Currently in Taiwan for work, she says she will definitely be back in Singapore before January as Dalton will be entering primary school next year. "It's a transitional period so I will be there to help him adjust."

Acting is less work and more of an escape for her.

She says: "My normal life is very fast-paced and exhausting - being a wife, a mother, a singer and so on. It's only when I'm acting that I go into another life and let Vivian Hsu rest."

Who's By Your Side is available every Sunday at 9pm on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601, Singtel TV Channel 420). Also available on HBO Go