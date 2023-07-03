Actress Viola Davis was ‘absolutely terrified’ to play Michelle Obama in The First Lady

LOS ANGELES – Actresses Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer play former first ladies of the United States in a new television series, but only Davis had the challenge of playing one who is still alive.

And the Oscar winner has reacted angrily to criticisms of her portrayal of Mrs Michelle Obama in The First Lady, which premieres on Rock Entertainment (StarHub TV Channel 509, Singtel TV Channel 318 and mewatch) on Friday at 6pm, and follows the personal and political lives of several presidential wives.

Some viewers who watched the 10-part show when it first aired in the US in April complained on social media that Davis’ lip-pursing and other facial expressions were exaggerated, distracting and even insulting to Mrs Obama.

Davis later told BBC News it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work” and that “critics absolutely serve no purpose”, although she conceded that “not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance”.

Speaking at a virtual press event before The First Lady premiered, Davis, 57, says she felt immense pressure and fear in taking on this role.

“I had the insurmountable task of everyone knowing who Michelle Obama is. Everybody has claimed ownership of her and there is nothing about her that they want desecrated.”

Davis felt the demands of the role were so specific that “exactly how she uses her mouth is how you have to use your mouth”.

And “you don’t want to insult (everybody) with your portrayal”, adds the American performer, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the period drama Fences (2016) and an Emmy for the crime series How To Get Away With Murder (2014 to 2020).