Actress Tay Ying goes Instagram official with chef boyfriend Wu Sihan

SINGAPORE – Tay Ying has put to rest rumours that she is dating local celebrity chef Wu Sihan by going public with their relationship on Instagram.

The home-grown actress, 27, shared a series of photos of them via a joint post on Jan 3, with the caption: “Stepping into another new year together.”

The daughter of veteran actors Zheng Geping, 59, and Hong Huifang, 62, also shared in her Instagram Stories that the photographs of them hugging were taken at a friend’s place.

Her parents and younger sibling, singer-songwriter Calvert Tay, 23, commented on her announcement with many heart emojis.

Other local celebrities, including Cynthia Koh, Julie Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Glenn Yong and Zhai Siming, also posted their congratulations.