Actress Tasha Low is new ‘Little Nyonya’ in spin-off series, Jeanette Aw to reprise her role

SINGAPORE – Mediacorp has unveiled the star-studded cast of its upcoming blockbuster drama Emerald Hill, a spin-off of the popular TV series The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009), with local actress Jeanette Aw slated to reprise the role of original protagonist Yueniang.

Aw, who also played Yueniang’s mute mother Juxiang in The Little Nyonya, reacted on social media to her guest-starring role in Emerald Hill.

“Never have I ever thought that 16 years on, I’d be invited to reprise this role of Yueniang Yamamoto,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram on Jan 30. “See you on-screen soon.”

Emerald Hill is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025 on Channel 8, weekdays at 9pm.

Its three female leads are rising actress Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng of My Star Bride (2021) fame and Ferlyn G, a member of now-defunct K-pop girl group Skarf.

Low plays the new “little Nyonya” Xinniang, a homeless girl who roams the streets with her foster mother (Chen Liping). Xinniang is initially believed to be Anya, the long-lost daughter of a wealthy family, but several years later, the real Anya (Ferlyn G) is found.

The male leads are Tyler Ten and Star Search 2019 winner Zhang Zetong. Other cast members include Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu, Shaun Chen, Romeo Tan and Sheila Sim.

The Little Nyonya, which also starred Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh, was hugely successful when it aired 16 years ago, with the two-hour finale smashing ratings records with a viewership of 33.8 per cent, attracting about 1.67 million viewers.

It was the big winner at the Star Awards in 2009, nabbing nine awards, including for Best Drama Serial, Best Actress for Peh and Best Supporting Actress for Ng Hui and Xiang Yun.

The Little Nyonya had a Chinese remake in 2020, starring Chinese actress Xiao Yan and Taiwanese actor Kou Chia-jui. Chinese actor Dai Xiangyu, who played Japanese photographer Yousuke Yamamoto in the original version, played the same role in the Chinese version.