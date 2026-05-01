Actress Tang Wei, 46, expecting second child with director Kim Tae-yong

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Chinese actress Tang Wei uploaded this photo of hands cradling a toy horse on April 29, and confirmed she was pregnant again.

Chinese actress Tang Wei is expecting her second child at the age of 46.

On April 29, she uploaded a photo of hands cradling a toy horse with the caption, “We are going to have (a) little pony in our family”, suggesting the baby will be born in the Year of the Horse, which began on Feb 17, 2026.

“Yes, it was a big surprise, and of course I am very happy” she added. “We are all excited. Thank you so much for your concern.”

That same day, a representative for Tang confirmed the pregnancy, saying in a statement: “We kindly ask for understanding that specific details such as the due date or gender cannot be disclosed as they are personal matters.”

The Lust, Caution (2007) star married South Korean writer-director Kim Tae-yong in 2014, and they have a nine-year-old daughter, Summer.

Pregnancy rumours had been swirling after Tang was spotted at a Burberry fashion event in Shanghai, China on April 27 with what appeared to be a baby bump. Tang, a brand ambassador of the British label, wore a loose black dress, black trench coat and low-heeled shoes.

Since Tang’s post, fans as well as celebrity friends like American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom have been congratulating her on the upcoming new arrival in the comment section.

Tang recently starred as an archeologist on a desert expedition in the South Korean sci-fi romance movie Wonderland (2024), directed by her husband. The 56-year-old also helmed feature films like Memento Mori (1999), Family Ties (2006) and Late Autumn (2010).

She also won a clutch of Best Actress awards for her role in Park Chan-wook’s neo-noir romantic mystery film Decision To Leave (2022), playing a young widow investigated for possible involvement in her husband’s death.

She is set to appear in Park’s upcoming western thriller The Brigands of Rattlecreek, alongside Hollywood stars Pedro Pascal, Matthew McConaughey and Austin Butler.