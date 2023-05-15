Actress Tan Kheng Hua mourns her cancelled Hollywood series Kung Fu

LOS ANGELES – The American television series Kung Fu, whose main cast includes Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, has been cancelled after three seasons.

The news was reported in entertainment trade publication Deadline last week. It noted that the show’s home channel, The CW, was “changing its business model under its new owners to focus on lower-cost scripted originals”.

Tan, who celebrated her 60th birthday in January, took to Instagram last Friday to pay tribute to the television show.

“It wasn’t three seasons. It was three life-changing years. Kung Fu came into my professional life just as my personal life was taking a big swing into the unknown,” she wrote.

“You’d think having a whole new job, being in a whole new country, with a whole new team you don’t know at all would make things worse, but this job did the complete opposite. It brought me a whole new family when I had to leave mine behind... Thank you for three of the most strange, unusual, unpredictable, delightful and unforgettable years of my life,” she added.

Tan had moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood after the blockbuster success of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018), in which she was cast as the mother of female lead Rachel, played by American actress Constance Wu.

She made guest appearances in Netflix show Medical Police (2020), crime series Magnum P.I. (2018 to present) and medical drama Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present) before landing a job in the Kung Fu pilot in 2020.

The show, which premiered in 2021, is a reboot of a martial arts-western drama which starred David Carradine and ran for three seasons in the 1970s. Tan played Mei-Li, the strict restaurateur mum of the reboot’s protagonist, vigilante Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang).