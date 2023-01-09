Actress Tan Kheng Hua, 59, celebrates one-year anniversary with boyfriend on North America road trip

SINGAPORE – Local actress Tan Kheng Hua celebrated her anniversary with her boyfriend of one year while on a road trip from Vancouver, Canada, to Sante Fe, United States.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 59-year-old shared a photo of her and a man with his face partially obscured by her hair.

In her caption, she simply wrote “Jan 8” and tagged Mr Kendell Dickinson, who is based in Squamish, British Columbia.

She also reposted an Instagram Story from him with a photo and a message he had written which read: “‘Won’ year anniversary. Because one year ago, I won the lottery when I met this gal. It’s been a whirlwind year of love, laughs and adventure. Let’s keep on drivin’.”

The couple have been posting highlights of their road trip over the past week, sharing photos of snowy landscapes and sleeping and eating in their tiny camper van.

Tan was married to Singaporean actor Lim Yu-Beng, 57, from 1992 to 2017. They have a daughter, actress Lim Shi-an, 24.

A television and stage veteran in Singapore, Tan ventured to Los Angeles in 2018, and has appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) as well as TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present) in 2020.

She recently wrapped the third season of Kung Fu (2021 to present), an American martial arts action-adventure television series which was filmed mostly in British Columbia.

She portrays the strict restaurateur mum of a vigilante daughter (Olivia Liang) on the show, which features a predominantly Asian cast.