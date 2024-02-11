Actress Sora Ma to welcome baby in Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – Actress Sora Ma delivered a piece of good news on the first day of Chinese New Year, announcing that she is expecting a baby.

The Malaysia-born artiste wished her followers a happy Chinese New Year in a video uploaded on social media on Feb 10, as she disclosed that she is going to be a mother soon. She included a photo of an ultrasound scan taped to a Mandarin orange.

“Our family is growing by two tiny feet. Baby on the way,” she wrote in English on Instagram.

She was congratulated on social media by several celebrity pals, including Shaun Chen, Jayley Woo, Christopher Lee, Apple Hong, Thomas Ong and Kate Pang.

Ma, 40, registered her marriage to her husband, who is not from the entertainment industry, in October 2021 and held her wedding at a hotel in Orchard Road in July 2022.