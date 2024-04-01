Actress Son Ye-jin marks 2nd wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin

For the second successive year, South Korean actress Son Ye-jin marked her wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin with previously unreleased wedding photos.

Son, 42, posted the latest batch on Instagram on March 31, with the caption “Second wedding anniversary”.

The Thirty-Nine (2022) actress tied the knot with Hyun, 41, at an intimate, star-studded private ceremony in Seoul on March 31, 2022.

The couple played lovers in the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020). They were confirmed to be dating in January 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022.

They had acted together in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

Son’s pregnancy was announced in June 2022, and they welcomed their first child, a boy, in November that year.

Many fans wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary under Son’s latest post. Some said they were looking forward to the wedding photos she would share for their third wedding anniversary in 2025.