Actress Son Ye-jin marks 1st wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin with wedding photo

Actress Son Ye-jin shared the photo on Instagram Stories on Friday, with the caption “1st anniversary”. PHOTO: YEJINHAND/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
31 min ago
Published
54 min ago

SEOUL – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin marked her first wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin with a wedding photo previously not released to the public.

She shared the photo on Instagram Stories on Friday, with the caption “1st anniversary”.

The couple, who played lovers on the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), were confirmed to be dating in January 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022.

They had also acted in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

Son, 42, and Hyun, 40, tied the knot at an intimate star-studded private ceremony in Seoul on March 31, 2022, and announced her pregnancy three months later. They welcomed their first child, a boy, in November 2022.

Her social media post also came after a South Korean YouTube channel claimed in mid-March that the couple were divorcing due to Hyun’s alleged gambling habits.

The rumour was refuted by the couple’s agencies, which said they would look at taking legal action if necessary.

More On This Topic
Actress Son Ye-jin shares first photo of newborn son
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin wedding: A star-studded affair

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top