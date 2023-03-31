Actress Son Ye-jin marks 1st wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin with wedding photo

SEOUL – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin marked her first wedding anniversary to actor Hyun Bin with a wedding photo previously not released to the public.

She shared the photo on Instagram Stories on Friday, with the caption “1st anniversary”.

The couple, who played lovers on the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), were confirmed to be dating in January 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022.

They had also acted in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

Son, 42, and Hyun, 40, tied the knot at an intimate star-studded private ceremony in Seoul on March 31, 2022, and announced her pregnancy three months later. They welcomed their first child, a boy, in November 2022.

Her social media post also came after a South Korean YouTube channel claimed in mid-March that the couple were divorcing due to Hyun’s alleged gambling habits.

The rumour was refuted by the couple’s agencies, which said they would look at taking legal action if necessary.