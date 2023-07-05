Actress Son Ye-jin makes first public appearance since giving birth in November 2022

SEOUL – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in November 2022.

Her agency, MSTeam Entertainment, posted on Instagram on Tuesday two photos of the K-drama darling at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

“Return of the queen,” the agency wrote in Korean. “Actress Son Ye-jin is going to Paris to attend the Valentino haute couture show.”

A brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino, Son, 41, looked radiant in a white suit blazer paired with black shorts and silver shoes in the photos.

“Beautiful and gorgeous as ever... Loving her new hairstyle,” said a fan under the post.