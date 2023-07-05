Actress Son Ye-jin makes first public appearance since giving birth in November 2022

Son Ye-jin's agency posted on Instagram two photos of the K-drama darling at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport. PHOTOS: MSTEAMENTER/INSTAGRAM
SEOUL – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in November 2022.

Her agency, MSTeam Entertainment, posted on Instagram on Tuesday two photos of the K-drama darling at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

“Return of the queen,” the agency wrote in Korean. “Actress Son Ye-jin is going to Paris to attend the Valentino haute couture show.”

A brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino, Son, 41, looked radiant in a white suit blazer paired with black shorts and silver shoes in the photos.

“Beautiful and gorgeous as ever... Loving her new hairstyle,” said a fan under the post.

Another commented on her “ageless beauty”, writing: “Married life and motherhood make her more stunning.”

Son resumed work more than two months ago when she posted on Instagram in late April photos of her shooting an advertisement.

She tied the knot with South Korean actor Hyun Bin, 40, at an intimate, star-studded private ceremony in Seoul on March 31, 2022.

The couple, who played lovers in the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), announced her pregnancy three months after the wedding. They welcomed their son on Nov 27, 2022.

