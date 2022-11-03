Actress Sharon Stone reveals removal of large fibroid tumour after misdiagnosis, incorrect procedure

LOS ANGELES – American actress Sharon Stone has opened up about her medical issues, claiming she was misdiagnosed and had an incorrect procedure performed on her.

The 64-year-old subsequently sought a second opinion as she was in such pain that she needed a double epidural. She was found to have a “large fibroid tumour that must come out”.

Posting on Twitter and Instagram Stories earlier this week, she wrote: “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off. Get a second opinion. It can save your life.”

She also updated her followers on her health, saying: “I’ll be down for four to six weeks for full recovery. Thanks for your care. It’s all good.”

Stone later tweeted the link to a study titled Women More Likely Than Men To Suffer Misdiagnosis, According To Studies and urged women to read it.

This is not the first time the Hollywood star of Basic Instinct (1992) and Casino (1995) has had tumours excised.

In her memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice (2021), she revealed that in 2001, doctors had to remove gigantic benign tumours from her body that were bigger than her breast.

That same year, she had a near-death experience when she suffered a stroke and cerebral haemorrhage.

Speaking about lying in a hospital bed at the time, the mum of three adopted sons aged 22, 17 and 16 said: “When the room is so silent and no one’s running around trying to fix you, that’s when you realise how near death is and how serious everything is.”