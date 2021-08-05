Actress Sharla Cheung recreates iconic role of Zhao Min from 1993 movie

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Sharla Cheung Man took her fans down memory lane with a recent post on social media.

The 53-year-old posted a video of her recreating her iconic role Zhao Min from the martial arts movie Kung Fu Cult Master (1993) late on Tuesday (Aug 3).

With Taiwanese singer Wakin Chau's classic song A Life Of Fighting Is But A Dream as the background music, the video showed Cheung wearing a white period costume, carrying a fan and riding on a horse by the sea like the Mongolian princess she played in the film based on late author Louis Cha's novel The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre.

The movie, directed by Wong Jing, also starred Jet Li, Chingmy Yau and Sammo Hung.

Cheung, who has not been active in the entertainment industry in the last few years, also wrote in the comment section on Wednesday: "There will always be memories under the stars of the rivers you have crossed, the roads you have passed and the people you have met.

"For example the white horse beside me and the fans behind the screen. Grateful for all the company."

Several fans said she looks the same as she did 28 years ago. Some asked if she was making a comeback.

Cheung joined the entertainment industry in the mid-1990s and made her mark in many martial arts movies including Swordsman (1990), The Sword Stained With Royal Blood (1993) and The Dragon Chronicles - The Maidens Of Heavenly Mountain (1994).

She also frequently collaborated with actor-director Stephen Chow and appeared alongside him in movies including All For The Winner (1990), Fight Back To School (1991), Royal Tramp (1992) and Hail The Judge (1994).

She faded out of the entertainment industry in 1997 before making brief comebacks in 2003 and2017.