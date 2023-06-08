Actress Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer has spread to her brain

LOS ANGELES – American actress Shannen Doherty, who has been battling breast cancer since 2015, reveals it has spread to her brain.

In an emotional video on Instagram on Tuesday, in which she is seen unsuccessfully blinking back tears, she shared her fears of undergoing treatment.

The video was taken on Jan 12 at her first round of radiation, a week after a scan showed that she had brain metastases, which is when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain.

The 52-year-old also shared a video on Monday of her getting fitted for the face mask she wore during radiation of her brain.

In the caption of her latest video, she wrote: “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

The actress, known for her roles on popular television shows Charmed (1998 to 2006) and Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000), thanked her doctors and medical team, and said she was fortunate to have them. She added: “But that fear... the turmoil... the timing of it all... This is what cancer can look like.”

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy. She went into remission in 2017, but announced in 2020 that she had terminal breast cancer.

Her celebrity pals have voiced their support in the comment section.

Actress Selma Blair, 50, who has multiple sclerosis, wrote: “This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learnt to find in you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

Director Kevin Smith, 52, who worked with Doherty in the movie Mallrats in 1995, said: “You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, added: “You are a warrior.”