Actress Seo Yea-ji starts Instagram account three years after spate of bad press

South Korean actress Seo Yea-ji has started a personal account on Instagram after a spate of controversies in 2021, sparking speculation that she is paving the way for a comeback.

The 34-year-old started her account on April 26, posting three photos in which she is seen hugging a friend in one and holding a cup in another. She is smiling in two of the photos.

Her account has attracted more than 488,000 followers as of April 28.

Seo made her debut in the South Korean television sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 (2013 to 2014). She gained prominence after starring in the romantic drama series It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) with actor Kim Soo-hyun, playing a children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder. She was nominated for Best Actress for the role at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2021.

The actress was embroiled in a controversy in April 2021 over reports alleging that she had been manipulative towards her former boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun.

In addition, a former staff member from her management agency alleged verbal abuse, threats and unreasonable behaviour from Seo in an explosive tell-all.

There were also accusations that she was a bully in school and that she had lied about her education background.

Seo’s image was affected, even though her then agency Gold Medalist denied the allegations.

She returned to the spotlight briefly in February 2022, apologising for her past behaviour ahead of the release of K-drama Eve. She parted ways with Gold Medalist in November 2023.