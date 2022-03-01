Actress Seo Yea-ji says sorry for her 'shortcomings'

SEOUL • K-drama actress Seo Yea-ji has apologised for her past behaviour, which includes manipulating a former boyfriend and verbally abusing agency staff.

The apology comes nearly a year after the It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) actress was in the news for her alleged bad behaviour and coincides with the airing of her new K-drama, Eve.

She has issued a statement to apologise for her "shortcomings", citing her "immaturity", Korean media outlet Soompi reported on Sunday.

"Seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now," she said in the statement.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings... All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself," she added.

Reports that she had allegedly been controlling and manipulative towards her then boyfriend, Crash Landing On You (2019) star Kim Jung-hyun, emerged in April last year.

The duo, who are both 31, had met on the set of romance film Stay With Me (2018).

Text messages published by the Korean media showed that Seo allegedly ordered Kim to refrain from physical contact with his co-star when filming Time (2018) and to send her videos from the set so she could monitor him.

Her demands led Kim to request many changes to the drama's script, eventually leading to his departure from the series and his subsequent acting hiatus.

An anonymous post published in the wake of the text message leaks, purporting to be from a former employee of Seo's management agency, further alleged that the actress was abusive towards the agency's staff.

According to the post, Seo had shouted at staff over small mistakes, blown cigarette smoke in their faces and snooped through their mobile phones to ensure they did not record her behaviour.

In the wake of the allegations, she was dropped from her leading role in the drama series Island, which is scheduled to premiere some time this year.

The Save Me (2017) actress also lost endorsement deals, including those with health and lifestyle brand New Origin and cosmetics brand Luna.

Now, almost a year after the scandal, Seo has finally addressed the allegations publicly.

The timing of her apology coincides with her comeback in Eve, in which she plays a woman who seduces a rich and powerful chief executive, leading him to be embroiled in a two trillion won (S$2.3 billion) divorce lawsuit.